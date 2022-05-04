Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets mother at ancestral village in Uttarakhand’s Panchur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited his native village Panchur in Pauri distrct for the first time to meet his mother and other relatives after becoming the chief minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met his mother Savitri Devi at his ancestral village in Uttarakhand’s Panchur and touched her feet, seeking her blessings. Yogi Adityanath also gifted a shawl to his mother, who was visibly emotional to meet her son.

Tucked behind thickly-forested hills in the Pauri district, the village is barely visible from a distance on normal days, but it shimmered in soft light on the occasion of the visit of its most worthy son.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had not been able to attend even the funeral of his father Anand Bisth on April 21, 2020 in Haridwar, following his death in AIIMS, New Delhi a day earlier amid the country-wide Covid outbreak.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had not been able to attend even the funeral of his father Anand Bisth on April 21, 2020 in Haridwar, following his death in AIIMS, New Delhi a day earlier amid the country-wide Covid outbreak.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:11 AM IST