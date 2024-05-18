Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'INDI Alliance Will Share Wealth Of People With Those Who Do Vote Jihad', Says PM Modi At Shivaji Park Rally

PM Narendra Modi at the Shivaji Park Rally on May 17 | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a massive frontal attack on the opposition Indi Alliance and claimed that the latter was eyeing gold in temples and the mangal sutras of women. Raising the pitch of his attack, he said the rival alliance was planning to introduce inheritance tax which will make it impossible for people to inherit the wealth of their parents. He further alleged that the INDI alliance will share people's wealth with those who do ``vote jihad."

He was speaking at a mega rally of the ruling Maha Yuti at the historic Shivaji Park on the penultimate day of the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on Monday May 20 in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Earlier, he visited Chaityabhoomi of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar Memorial and Bal Thackeray's memorial all within a stone's throw from the rally venue.

Modi termed the Congress manifesto as a ``Maowadi" (Maoist) manifesto. He also warned, if congress started implementing its manifesto, the country would soon become bankrupt.

He alleged that the INDI alliance was eyeing the gold of all the temples and the mangalsutra of women. The INDI alliance will implement inheritance tax and will seize fifty percent of property of people and children won't be able to inherit the property of their own parents. Modi also alleged that INDI alliance will share people's property with their voters, who do 'vote Jihad'. oppositions motives are dangerous. This election is a fight to save their existence. they can go at any stage to win the election. Modi warned the India alliance will stop development wheels of Mumbai.

Moreover, Modi also termed UBT as ``nakli" (fake) Shiv Sena and traitors who ditched voters and betrayed the thoughts of Bal Thackeray. He pointed out that the ``nakli" Shivsena of Uddhav Thackeray has joined hands with those parties who opposed CAA and supported Mumbai terror attackers. ``Bal Thackeray's soul might have got hurt after seeing the nakli Shivsena `` form the government, Uddhav went with people who used bad words for Ram Mandir and with people who enjoyed a feast after the bomb blast in Mumbai. Uddhav is sitting with Congress who always insulted Veer Savarkar." Modi also challenged Sharad Pawar to take a promise from Rahul Gandhi that henceforth he will not use bad words against Veer Savarkar.

He alleged that INDI alliance is praising Kasab for voters and speaking Pakistan's language by questioning the surgical strike and insulting martyrs. People will not tolerate who ditched them to form the government in Maharashtra, he added.

Fifth phase of elections are on Monday. Voting is to be done for six seats of Mumbai, two seats of Thane and Nashik. Therefore, Prime Minister Modi's first and last rally was conducted at the historical Shivaji Park ground in Dadar. MNS chief Raj Thacekray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnvais, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Narayan rane, Ashok Chavan along with all the six candidates of Mumbai were present.

In his 45 minutes speech Modi targeted the INDIA alliance and also spoke of assured the secure life, jobs and progress of Mumbai citizens. " I have come here with lots of hopes from Mumbai for the contribution of Viksit Bharat' and Mumbai will play an important role for it. After Independence our PM used to call Indians as lazy people. India was the sixth largest economy after Independence but Congress had brought it to eleventh rank in 2014 but I again brought it to fifth rank." " It is my guarantee to you and your children to make Viksit bharat for that Modi will work not only 24 x 7 but for the year 2047. Modi will leave for the people only."

Modi said that the opposition was thinking that abrogation 370 is impossible but I buried it in cemetary. Modi also warned the opposition not to try to reinstate article 370 " none of the powers can reinstate article 370 in the country.

Modi reminded before 2014 many bomb blasts used to happen and announcements used to be made that don't touch abandoned bags. but now those warnings have disappeared. while speaking on triple talaq modi said Indian parliament has given talaq to triple talaq.

Modi also criticised opposition on women reservation. " Now those who are dancing keeping the constitution on head had torn down the women reservation bill in the past but I have passed it in parliament.'

The Congress Prime minister used to cry for poverty but never took concrete steps but I have brought out 25 Cr people from below poverty line claimed Modi.

Modi appealed citizens to vote for security, better future and development of the country. Modi said " before going to vote, remember the Bomb Blast incident and current situation when your daughters are coming home safely.

While targeting MVA Modi said " MVA was formed by rejecting public mandate. MVA always halted development works like Bullet train, Metro railway, JNPT port and construction of many infrastructure projects. They used to express anger in Mumbai but I have come here to give you your right."

Modi reminded that mahayuti government has finished projects like Atal setu, Navi Mumbai airport, bullet train and coastal road. Modi claimed that 8000 startups have started in Mumbai and enhanced job opportunities. Modi also ensured education of engineering and medicine in Marathi language. He also ensured that Marathi people will get the operative part of Supreme Court judgement in marathi soon. He also ensured the ease of living to Urban people.