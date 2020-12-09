Would have gone to support protesting farmers if not stopped, says Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi claimed that the party president was put under house arrest in view of Bharat Bandh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he would have gone to support the protesting farmers if he was not stopped.

While addressing a public gathering at his residence, Kejriwal without naming anyone said, "I had planned that today I would go to the border not as Chief Minister but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go."

"The entire country supported the Bharat Bandh call. I want to congratulate everyone. If our farmers are not happy, we will not be happy either. Delhi has also supported the bandh," he added.