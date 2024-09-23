World Rhino Day 2024: Assam CM Highlights 86% Drop In Rhino Poaching Since BJP Rule; Celebrations Held In Kaziranga

Rhinoceroses In Kaziranga National Park | X/ @narendramodi

Guwahati, September 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant drop in rhinoceros poaching, citing an 86% reduction since the BJP took charge in 2016. The announcement coincides with World Rhino Day, highlighting the state's commitment to wildlife conservation.

Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister!



Under your leadership, Assam’s rhinos are safer than ever. Since the Double Engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage. https://t.co/RuYXGKkBe8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2024

CM Sarma responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X post on the World Rhino Day, stating that the state's rhinoceros are safer than ever under his leadership.

He stated, "Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister!... Since the Double Engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86 per cent. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage."

Rhinos are found in several forests in Assam including Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Pobitara Santuary etc.

Earlier during the day, Modi also reiterated his government's commitment to protect "one of our planet's most iconic species" and hailed the efforts of those involved in rhino conservation.

Today, on #WorldRhinoDay, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet's most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years.



It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of

In a message on World Rhino Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's unwavering dedication to the protection of rhinos, one of the planet’s most iconic species. Taking to social media platform X, Modi stated, "Today, on #WorldRhinoDay, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years."

He highlighted India's pride in being home to a significant population of one-horned rhinos and recalled his memorable visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam, encouraging others to experience its natural beauty and conservation success firsthand.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also asserted that the Assam government is dedicated to bolstering anti-poaching measures, expanding protected areas and engaging with local communities who are the true custodians of the wildlife.

"We are proud of the unwavering dedication of our forest guards, wildlife officers, and conservationists who safeguard the future of our rhinos every day. This World Rhino Day, I call on every citizen of Assam to stand united in our efforts to protect and preserve this precious species," he added.

Our heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa for his various strong initiatives to protect the rhinos of Assam. https://t.co/5U8B3UfrtJ — Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) September 22, 2024

The Assam Forest Department in a post said that enhanced security and conservation measures have led to a rise in the rhino population over the years.

It also said that the population of rhino has increased to over 3,000 now from about 600 in the 1960s and informed that it also burnt to ash a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns to send a strong message of zero tolerance to poaching, the Forest Department said.

Meanwhile, DGP G P Singh said, "After almost half a century, 2022 was the first year with Zero Rhino poaching in Assam. The pride of Assam has a bigger claim over forest land than anyone else."

The fight to protect the animals has to continue in the coming days too, he said.

Meanwhile, the World Rhino Day was observed on Sunday at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam featuring a series of outreach activities aimed at raising public awareness about rhino conservation.

These initiatives aimed at engaging the community and highlight the importance of protecting the endangered one-horned rhinoceros - a species synonymous with Kaziranga and Assam’s biodiversity.