World Ozone Day 2024: What Actions Have Been Undertaken To Heal Earth's Umbrella?

By: Manasi Kamble | September 16, 2024
World Ozone Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the preservation of the ozone layer, which protects Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiations. The theme for World Ozone Day 2024 is "Montreal Protocol: Advancing Climate Actions."
What is Ozone Layer? The ozone layer, composed of three oxygen atoms, is found in the Earth's stratosphere and absorbs harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. Depletion of the ozone layer can lead to increased exposure to UV radiation, causing harm to human health and the environment.
Ozone Layer and its Importance The ozone hole, reaching 28.4 million square kilometers in year 2000, is caused by ozone depletion in Antarctica and Arctic.
Ozone Hole Formation and Causes The ozone hole is caused by the depletion of the ozone layer in both hemispheres, specifically Antarctica and the Arctic, due to halogen source gases released by human activities. The extent of the ozone hole varies each year, beginning in August and closing in November or December.
Effects of UVB Radiation Exposure to UVB radiation has various effects on human health, including increased risk of skin cancer and cataracts. UVB radiation also affects flora and fauna, impacting their growth, development, and survival.
Montreal Protocol and its Impact The Montreal Protocol, adopted in 1987, regulates the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) and has been instrumental in improving the condition of the ozone hole since 2000. The protocol's effective implementation will help restore the ozone layer to 1980 levels by 2066 over Antarctica and by 2040 globally.
Climate Change Benefits of Montreal Protocol Eliminating ozone-depleting chemicals also has significant climate change benefits, as they are potent greenhouse gases. Global compliance with the Montreal Protocol will assure the prevention of 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius of warming by 2050.
Importance of Continued Action Continued action is necessary to protect the ozone layer and mitigate climate change. Global cooperation and compliance with the Montreal Protocol are crucial to achieving these goals and ensuring a sustainable future.
Thanks For Reading!