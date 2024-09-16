World Ozone Day 2024: Theme, Significance And More About Prevention Of 'Earth's Umbrella'

World Ozone Day 2024: Theme, History And Significance | Pixabay

Annually, September 16 is observed as the day dedicated to preserving the Ozone Layer, as acknowledged by the United Nations. This event is designated to protect the delicate ozone layer shielding Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.



Origin History And Significance Of World Ozone Day



World Ozone Day was created during the 1980s when it was found that human activities were causing a significant decrease in the ozone layer. The stratospheric ozone layer of Earth is crucial for protecting life from harmful UV radiation.



The Montreal Protocol, which was put into effect on September 16, 1987, was a vital international agreement designed to eradicate detrimental compounds like CFCs and HCFCs, leading to notable improvements in the restoration of the ozone layer.

The Montreal Protocol is an environmental & multilateralism success story.



It has put the ozone layer on the path to a full recovery & delivered greater #ClimateAction under the #KigaliAmmendment



On World #OzoneDay, my message on how we can go further ⤵️https://t.co/lT6QjfFrjc pic.twitter.com/UOIswdG721 — Inger Andersen (@andersen_inger) September 16, 2024

India Observes World Ozone Day And Theme



India has been observing this important occasion since 1995. The theme for World Ozone Day in 2024 is "Advancing Climate Actions Through the Montreal Protocol," highlighting the significant impact of the Montreal Protocol on safeguarding the ozone layer and encouraging climate action.



The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in India celebrated the 30th world ozone day in New Delhi last week. Leena Nandan, who is the Union Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, supervised the event, emphasising the ongoing commitment to ozone protection and climate action.

Read Also World Ozone Day 2023: Know Recovery Status Of Ozone Layer

What Is The Ozone Layer?



The ozone layer is made up of three oxygen atoms and is a reactive gas found in the Earth's stratosphere between 15 and 30 kilometres above the Earth's surface. The term "ozone hole" refers to regions with significantly diminished ozone layer, allowing harmful UV radiation to reach the Earth's surface.

The stratosphere naturally creates ozone through solar UV light and oxygen molecules, whereas surface-level ozone is mostly a result of photochemical reactions with volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides. The typical ozone level is around 300 DU, decreasing towards the poles and increasing near the equator. Observation of ozone layer depletion is seen in both hemispheres, especially over Antarctica and the Arctic, with a greater impact noticed in Antarctica.

UN's Action to Protect Ozone Layer



The Montreal Protocol, implemented in 1987, is an agreement established by the United Nations to control the manufacturing and use of ozone-depleting substances (ODS). It requires a gradual decrease of ODS with set schedules for both developed and developing nations.



The plan eliminated the use of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in refrigeration and air conditioning because of their damaging impact on the ozone layer. In 2009, the protocol made history as the initial UN treaty to be universally ratified. HFCs were brought in as substitutes for CFCs and HCFCs, with a target of reducing by 80–85% by the late 2040s. After the protocol was put into effect, there has been an improvement in the ozone layer's state, with estimates predicting a return to 1980 levels by 2066, 2045, and 2040.