Won't tolerate interference during the implementation of NRC: Yogi Adityanath

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that country should be united on the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “this will be a true tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”. He also asserted that no interference will be tolerated during the implementation of NRC.
According to Indian Express, Adityanath, while addressing an event in Lucknow, said "NRC ke mudde par hum Bhaarat ki suraksha ke saath kisi prakaar ka koi bhi shadyantra… aur sendh sweekar nahi karenge. NRC ke mudde par Bharat sarakaar ki pratibaddhataon par poore desh ko ekjut ho kar ke iss kryakram mein sahyog dena chahiye. (On the issue of NRC, we will not allow any conspiracy and interference in the nation’s security. Entire country should unitedly contribute towards this programme of the government)."
Speaking at a function here to mark the death anniversary of the first Union home minister, Adityanath said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel checked divisive policies of the British." "Through his efforts, he foiled evil intentions of anti-India elements, who had a mindset of dividing the country, and included the country's 563 princely states into the Republic of India, contributing to the creation 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.
Adityanath said the Centre has been successful in bringing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Indian legislation, following the ideals of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by Sardar Patel. "We will not accept any conspiracy against the creation of NRC and breach of the country's security. The whole country should unite and cooperate on this issue," he said. In an apparent reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act, providing for the grant of Indian citizenship to the persecuted non-Muslim minorities of the three Muslim majority countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the chief minister said India has been "a refuge for the suffering and oppressed humanity of the world".
(Inputs from Agencies)
