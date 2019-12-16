Won't tolerate interference during the implementation of NRC: Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at a function here to mark the death anniversary of the first Union home minister, Adityanath said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel checked divisive policies of the British." "Through his efforts, he foiled evil intentions of anti-India elements, who had a mindset of dividing the country, and included the country's 563 princely states into the Republic of India, contributing to the creation 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

Adityanath said the Centre has been successful in bringing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Indian legislation, following the ideals of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by Sardar Patel. "We will not accept any conspiracy against the creation of NRC and breach of the country's security. The whole country should unite and cooperate on this issue," he said. In an apparent reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act, providing for the grant of Indian citizenship to the persecuted non-Muslim minorities of the three Muslim majority countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the chief minister said India has been "a refuge for the suffering and oppressed humanity of the world".

(Inputs from Agencies)