Idea of nationwide NRC equivalent to demonetisation of citizenship: Prashant Kishor slams Modi govt

Political strategist and JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday came out with a fresh tirade against the National Register for Citizens -- which the Centre proposes to implement across the country - a day after he had a meeting with party boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor, who had told reporters on Saturday night that Kumar has asked him not to pay heed to those within the party who were frowning upon his candour, tweeted against NRC - drawing a parallel with the Narendra Modi government's move to demonetise high-value notes in 2016.

"The idea of nationwide NRC is equivalent to demonetization of citizenship.. invalid till you prove it otherwise. The biggest sufferers would be the poor and the marginalized we know from experience," tweeted Kishor, adding hashtag #NotGivingUP -- which he has been using ever since his outpourings against the JD(U)'s stand of supporting the Citizenship (Amendment Bill) in Parliament came under attack from leaders of the party.