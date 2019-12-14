Not against Nitish, but against CAA and NRC: Prashant Kishor

Patna: JDU national vice president and election strategist, Prashant Kishor on Saturday evening met JDU president and Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar here and refused to deviate from his anti-citizenship act stance.

After meeting the CM, Prashant Kishor said he was opposed to both CAA and NRC which he claimed were dangerous for the country

He said Nitish heard his views and said, "Do not worry,leave it on me." He said he had told Nitish about the press statement of party secretary-general, RCP Singh that he (Prashant Kishor) was in the JDU on the compassion of Nitish Kumar and was not capable of inducting a single member in JDU.