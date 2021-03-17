'Won't be allowed to follow your 'dharma' if BJP is voted': Mamata Banerjee in Jhargram ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

In most of the rallies conducted by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, its ministers like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath have always addressed the crowd with their 'Jai Shri Ram' chant. West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is quite irked by the chant as she said, "You will have to say 'Jai Shree Ram', you will not be able to say 'Jai Siya Ram' if BJP is voted" at a gathering in Jhargram. Seated on a wheelchair, the CM attacked the party and explained to the people that what would happen if they vote for BJP.
The CM urged the people not to cast their vote to the BJP otherwise they won't be allowed to follow their 'dharma' (religion). "Don’t vote for BJP otherwise, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma'. You will have to say 'Jai Shree Ram', you will not be able to say 'Jai Siya Ram'," she said.
"Lord Ram used to worship Maa Durga because she is much bigger in stature" she said.
On 23rd January, during the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Mamata Banerjee had drawn controversy as she had refused to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' at an event organised to comemorate the iconic leader's anniversary. The CM lashed out at BJP, accusing it of insulting Subhas Chandra Bose by raising slogans of Lord Ram at the 125th anniversary event. She had to face taunts and insult in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations. ]
Many ministers had slammed the West Bengal CM for not chanting Jai Shree Ram and accusing BJP of insulting Netaji subhash Chandra Bose.
Meanwhile, ahead of the elections, Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp. West Bengal will witness Assembly election in eight phases starting from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
