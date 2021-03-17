'Won't be allowed to follow your 'dharma' if BJP is voted': Mamata Banerjee in Jhargram ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

In most of the rallies conducted by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, its ministers like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath have always addressed the crowd with their 'Jai Shri Ram' chant. West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is quite irked by the chant as she said, "You will have to say 'Jai Shree Ram', you will not be able to say 'Jai Siya Ram' if BJP is voted" at a gathering in Jhargram. Seated on a wheelchair, the CM attacked the party and explained to the people that what would happen if they vote for BJP.

The CM urged the people not to cast their vote to the BJP otherwise they won't be allowed to follow their 'dharma' (religion). "Don’t vote for BJP otherwise, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma'. You will have to say 'Jai Shree Ram', you will not be able to say 'Jai Siya Ram'," she said.

"Lord Ram used to worship Maa Durga because she is much bigger in stature" she said.