West Bengal Elections 2021: Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders over candidate selection

Kolkata: At a time when BJP cadres are agitating in front of BJP Hastings office in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders of West Bengal.
According to BJP sources, on March 15, after addressing a public rally in Guwahati, the Union Home Minister was scheduled to go back at the national capital but due to the agitation at BJP’s election office, Shah revisited the poll-bound West Bengal and held a meeting with West Bengal senior BJP leaders and slammed them for not consulting the names before placing them before the Central Election Committee.
“The meeting went on till wee hours and the senior leaders will go to Delhi for another round of discussion before finalising the list for other phases. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and national Vice president Mukul Roy is likely to contest the polls,” mentioned the sources.
Notably, no sooner did the saffron camp declared their candidate list for third and fourth phases than the old BJP cadres across West Bengal cried foul for giving tickets to turncoat leaders. On March 15 cadres from all over West Bengal gathered in front of BJP Hastings office demanding immediate change of the candidates.
The agitating cadres told The Free Press Journal on Tuesday that if they have to vote for turncoat leaders in BJP, instead they would prefer to vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress directly.
Partha Majhi of Singur claimed that their sitting MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya didn’t do much for the people.
“There are several dedicated BJP workers who have been in the party when no one thought of joining the saffron camp. They are denied tickets but the turncoats who are scam-tainted ware being allowed in BJP and are also given a ticket just a week after defection,” mentioned Majhi.
Crying foul against the candidates some even said they would either leave the party or commit suicide if the candidate is not changed.
Meanwhile, several BJP central leaders namely visited West Bengal to campaign for the upcoming Assembly poll.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath held three rallies at Purulia claimed after the BJP’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now chanting hymns in favour of Hindu Gods.
“The TMC government here was playing with the emotions of the Hindus by forcibly opposing anything associated with Lord Ram. But now over our Jai Shri Ram, Mamata Banerjee is chanting Hindu prayers,” mentioned Yogi.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed three rallies in Midnapore maligning the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda held a road in Bishnupur along with West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya in favour of their candidate that is going for the poll in the first phase on March 27.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)