West Bengal Elections 2021: Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders over candidate selection

Kolkata: At a time when BJP cadres are agitating in front of BJP Hastings office in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders of West Bengal.

According to BJP sources, on March 15, after addressing a public rally in Guwahati, the Union Home Minister was scheduled to go back at the national capital but due to the agitation at BJP’s election office, Shah revisited the poll-bound West Bengal and held a meeting with West Bengal senior BJP leaders and slammed them for not consulting the names before placing them before the Central Election Committee.

“The meeting went on till wee hours and the senior leaders will go to Delhi for another round of discussion before finalising the list for other phases. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and national Vice president Mukul Roy is likely to contest the polls,” mentioned the sources.