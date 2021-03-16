Amit Shah is conspiring against TMC, planning to kill me: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from several rallies at Bankura claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is conspiring against TMC in Kolkata.

Addressing public rallies, the TMC supremo alleged that Shah wants to kill her.

“The Union Home Minister is sitting back in Kolkata and is conspiring against the ruling Trinamool Congress and is planning to kill me. Those who thought that I cannot go out with one injured leg doesn’t know that with one leg I can even agitate in front of the Election Commission of India office, as I feel that ECI is being run by Amit Shah,” claimed the TMC Supremo.

Referring to the Nandigram incident, Mamata Banerjee alleged that through conspiracy the ECI has removed her former Director of Security.

Chanting her poll slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play), Mamata Banerjee said if the BJP thinks that they could win the elections by breaking her leg, then they were wrong.

Rubbishing BJP’s claims that the TMC supremo does ‘appeasement’ politics, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after 'Chandi Path', now recited 'Durga Path' in her public rallies.

Requesting people not to resort to violence, Mamata urged that the women should lead the poll battle against the ‘outsider’ (BJP).

“Women lead the family, now women of Bengal will take revenge against the violence of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP government didn’t help the Trinamool Congress during the Covid crisis.

“If BJP comes to power the pain will be unbearable. Everything will be sold. If BJP comes to power, you will lose all your rights, all banks will close. During the COVID crisis, a single rupee wasn’t given. I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply more vaccines so that everyone in West Bengal can be vaccinated ahead of polls but was of no avail,” alleged the West Bengal Chief Minister requesting people of Bankura to vote in favor of the TMC.