Weather News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Parts Of Karnataka; Check IMD Forecast

Karnataka Weather |

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Karnataka is set to experience light rainfall on Thursday on November 6, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department said that Karnataka is set to experience foggy mornings and cloudy skies over the next few days.

Weather forecast

According to the IMD, the rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in these regions.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds in the South Interior, Malnad & Coastal districts of the state today and tomorrow, scattered moderate rain in the North Interior districts."

ಮುಂದಿನ 3 ದಿನಗಳವರೆಗೆ ಮೋಡ, ಸಾಪೇಕ್ಷ ಆರ್ದ್ರತೆ, ಮಳೆ, ತಾಪಮಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಗಾಳಿಯ ಧಿಕ್ಕು ಹಾಗೂ ವೇಗದಂತಹ ಗ್ರಾಮ ಪಂಚಾಯತ್ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ.

Gram Panchayat level Forecast -Cloudiness, Relative Humidity, Rainfall, Temperature & Wind speed & direction for the next 3 days. #KSNDMC pic.twitter.com/ne5GHSXcTC — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) November 5, 2025

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Don't take shelter under trees (because of lightning, falling branches) and stay away from exposed open areas.

Keep up with official updates (IMD bulletins, local authorities) so you know when landfall is, when danger passes.

If you live in a very flood-prone zone or a weak building, consider moving to a safer place/shelter as advised by local disaster management.