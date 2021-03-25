'Woman showing her legs in saree is inappropriate': Dilip Ghosh defends 'wear bermudas' remark against Mamata

Kharagpur: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday defended his reported remark that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear Bermuda shorts to show her plastered leg.

Speaking to media here in Kharagpur, Ghosh said according to him, it is inappropriate for a woman to show her legs in a saree.

"She (Mamata) is our Chief Minister. We expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal's culture. A woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. People are objecting. I found it objectionable so I spoke." Ghosh had made the controversial remark while addressing a rally in Purulia on Tuesday. "She (Mamata) wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas?" he had said.