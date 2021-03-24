'Perverted depraved monkeys': Mahua Moitra slams BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh over 'wear bermudas' remark against Mamata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has courted fresh controversy when he said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear a pair of bermudas if she wants to display her injured leg.

Addressing a public rally in Purulia district on Tuesday, Ghosh said: "The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?... I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that," the BJP state unit chief said.

The controversial statement sparked off raging criticism by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The party's Lok Sabha MP Mohua Moitra slammed Ghosh and called him a 'pervert'. She tweeted: "@BJP WB Pres asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?"