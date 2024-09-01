Wolf Attack In Bahraich: 'Both Wolves Traced, Will Be Captured Today Or Tomorrow,' Says Official On 'Operation Bhediya'

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): As 'Operation Bhediya' continues in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, officials said on Sunday that they have detected the presence of two wolves through drones and will capture them by today or tomorrow.

Statement Of CO, Forest, Bahraich Division

Abhishek Singh, CO Forest, Bahraich Division told ANI, "Our whole team is going to be here in the guidance of DFO. We detected the presence of wolves through drones. Both wolves have been traced in this area. We will capture it by today or tomorrow."

#WATCH | UP: CO Forest, Bahraich Division, Abhishek Singh says, "Our whole team is going to be here in the guidance of DFO. We detected the presence of wolves through drones. Both wolves have been traced in this area. We will capture it by today or tomorrow..." pic.twitter.com/Srg2QXLCYF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2024

About The Wolf Attack In Bahraich

The wolves have killed eight people in the area. So far four have been caught and the search for two more is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the forest department team laid traps at Sisayya Chudaamani village from where the fourth wolf was captured on Thursday.

Seven children and a woman have been killed in wolf attacks in Bahraich in the past two months.

तहसील महसी क्षेत्र अन्तर्गत हिंसक वन्य जीव भेड़िया के हमलों पर प्रभावी अंकुश लगाने के उद्देश्य से डीएम मोनिका रानी ने ब्लाक सभागार महसी में ग्राम प्रधानों, सचिवों, कोटेदारों, रोजगार सेवकों व अन्य के साथ की बैठक। खुले में न सोने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने के दिये गये निर्देश। pic.twitter.com/vr2YLOVJLT — DM BAHRAICH (@DMBahraich) August 27, 2024

#WATCH | Bahraich, UP: Monika Rani, DM Bahraich says "In the last 2 months, several incidents have come to light that wolves have attacked people in Bahraich and some people have lost their lives as well. Seven such incidents have taken place so far. Public representatives,… pic.twitter.com/UpBx5la80R — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2024

Statement Of Divisional Forest Office From Barabanki, Akashdeep Badhawan

Earlier Divisional Forest Officer from Barabanki, Akashdeep Badhawan, also said the pack of wolves was under constant surveillance, and one wolf was caught on Thursday.

"We have traced three wolves that were regularly under our surveillance with the help of direct, and indirect sighting, pad marks, as well as using IR drones. When we located one of them, we localised the area. It was later tranquillized with the help of vets present with us," he said.

Bahraich, UP | On wolves attack, District Forest Officer, Barabanki Akashdeep Badhawan says, "Search is underway in all probable areas in a 5km radius. Out of 5 wolves, 3 have been rescued, search is underway for 2 other wolves..." pic.twitter.com/UaMvaZnhjL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 30, 2024

Bahraich, UP | Akashdeep Badhawan, District Forest Officer, Barabanki says, "We had located the wolf in two areas. We are also using two drones to locate it. Hopefully, we will trace it soon. Nets have been placed just to create a mental barrier for it. Since morning, we have… pic.twitter.com/ObEqRzye4E — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2024

In the wake of recent wolf attack incidents, the forest department is bursting firecrackers at night to protect the villagers from wolves.

Speaking on the wolf attacks, Circle Officer of Mahasi, Rupendra Gaur, said, "Drones, nets, and cages are being used to catch the wolves. We are continuously trying to catch the wolves...We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place anywhere. Eight people have lost their lives and 15 others are injured."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On Wolves Terror in Bahraich, Rupendra Gaur, CO, Mahasi says "It will be caught or maybe they will run away from this jungle and reach the other jungle. Drones, nets and cages are being used to catch the wolves. We are continuously trying to catch the… pic.twitter.com/4LwU1nekbb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2024

Giving details about the incident earlier, MLA Sureshwar Singh said, "Wolf scare began in Bahraich district and its Mahasi Assembly constituency from 17th July 2024. Since then 8 deaths have been reported and 20 people have been injured. Work is underway to catch those wolves...Electricity is being ensured in identified areas where there is no power supply...We are also setting up doors at houses where incidents have occurred...I am carrying a rifle to boost the morale of the people."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department deployed an infrared (IR) drone in which the presence of two wolves was noticed in Bahraich.