 Wolf Attack In Bahraich: 'Both Wolves Traced, Will Be Captured Today Or Tomorrow,' Says Official On 'Operation Bhediya'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWolf Attack In Bahraich: 'Both Wolves Traced, Will Be Captured Today Or Tomorrow,' Says Official On 'Operation Bhediya'

Wolf Attack In Bahraich: 'Both Wolves Traced, Will Be Captured Today Or Tomorrow,' Says Official On 'Operation Bhediya'

The wolves have killed eight people in the area. So far four have been caught and the search for two more is underway.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): As 'Operation Bhediya' continues in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, officials said on Sunday that they have detected the presence of two wolves through drones and will capture them by today or tomorrow.

Statement Of CO, Forest, Bahraich Division

Abhishek Singh, CO Forest, Bahraich Division told ANI, "Our whole team is going to be here in the guidance of DFO. We detected the presence of wolves through drones. Both wolves have been traced in this area. We will capture it by today or tomorrow."

Read Also
Video: 4th Wolf Captured In Bahraich; Forest Department Intensifies Search For Remaining 3 As...
article-image

About The Wolf Attack In Bahraich

FPJ Shorts
Ozempic Oasis: Anti-Diabetic Drug Produced By Novo Nordisk Could Delay Ageing, Say Researchers
Ozempic Oasis: Anti-Diabetic Drug Produced By Novo Nordisk Could Delay Ageing, Say Researchers
IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises

The wolves have killed eight people in the area. So far four have been caught and the search for two more is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the forest department team laid traps at Sisayya Chudaamani village from where the fourth wolf was captured on Thursday.

Seven children and a woman have been killed in wolf attacks in Bahraich in the past two months.

Read Also
Wolf Attack In Bahraich: Terror Grips Villages As Man-Eating Wolves Kill 9 Since July 17
article-image

Statement Of Divisional Forest Office From Barabanki, Akashdeep Badhawan

Earlier Divisional Forest Officer from Barabanki, Akashdeep Badhawan, also said the pack of wolves was under constant surveillance, and one wolf was caught on Thursday.

"We have traced three wolves that were regularly under our surveillance with the help of direct, and indirect sighting, pad marks, as well as using IR drones. When we located one of them, we localised the area. It was later tranquillized with the help of vets present with us," he said.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Crime: 2 Brothers Arrested For Allegedly Raping 14-Yr-Old Sister In Ghaziabad
article-image

In the wake of recent wolf attack incidents, the forest department is bursting firecrackers at night to protect the villagers from wolves.

Speaking on the wolf attacks, Circle Officer of Mahasi, Rupendra Gaur, said, "Drones, nets, and cages are being used to catch the wolves. We are continuously trying to catch the wolves...We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place anywhere. Eight people have lost their lives and 15 others are injured."

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Man Beheads Daughter-In-Law, Surrenders In Police Station With 'Blood On His...
article-image

Giving details about the incident earlier, MLA Sureshwar Singh said, "Wolf scare began in Bahraich district and its Mahasi Assembly constituency from 17th July 2024. Since then 8 deaths have been reported and 20 people have been injured. Work is underway to catch those wolves...Electricity is being ensured in identified areas where there is no power supply...We are also setting up doors at houses where incidents have occurred...I am carrying a rifle to boost the morale of the people."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department deployed an infrared (IR) drone in which the presence of two wolves was noticed in Bahraich.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Article 370 Was Jinnah's Constitution, Which Was Revoked By BJP,' Says Union Minister G Kishan...

'Article 370 Was Jinnah's Constitution, Which Was Revoked By BJP,' Says Union Minister G Kishan...

Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While...

Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While...

Heavy Rains Disrupt Train Services Across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh With 24 Trains Halted & 30...

Heavy Rains Disrupt Train Services Across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh With 24 Trains Halted & 30...

Prison Or Paradise? Bribery & Extravagance Exposed At Bengaluru's Parapana Agrahara Central Jail

Prison Or Paradise? Bribery & Extravagance Exposed At Bengaluru's Parapana Agrahara Central Jail

'Do Not Destroy The Industry,' Says Former President Of AMMA Mohanlal While Speaking On Hema...

'Do Not Destroy The Industry,' Says Former President Of AMMA Mohanlal While Speaking On Hema...