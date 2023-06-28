Uttar Pradesh Crime: Man Beheads Daughter-In-Law, Surrenders In Police Station With 'Blood On His Hand'

Representative Image

In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a father-in-law beheaded his daugther-in-law and walked in a police station with blood on his hands to surrender for the ghastly crime he committed. The incident is from Malikpur village which falls under Agra's Kirawali police station. The accused is a father of a police constable who was not home and was posted in Farrukhabad when the crime took place.

Accused walks-in police station

The police took accused under custody after he visited the police station with bloodied hand and narrated the whole incident. The accused man told police that he beheaded the daughter-in-law using an axe after she "dared to hit him." The accused father-in-law also said that he was fed up with constant fights in the house between the victim and another daughter-in-law.

Accused says constant fights between daughters-in-law made him lose his cool

The accused, Raghuveer Singh, confessed to his crime and said that he killed his 28-year-old daughter-in-law after they had a fight. Singh told police that the victim and his elder daughter-in-law who is widowed, regularly used to have fights. During one such fight, when the accused tried to intervene, he was allegedly hit by the victim. The accused then attacked the victim, Priyanka Singh, with an axe and beheaded her.

Husband named in FIR too

The husband of the victim, Gaurav Singh, was posted in Farrukhabad at the time of incident. However, after the father of victim learnt about the incident, he filed an FIR with Kirawali police station. The husband has also been named in the FIR, said police. The body of the victim was sent for post-mortem and police said that further investigation is underway.