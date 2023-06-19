Dalit Man Suffered Cut To His Private Part, Alleges Pregnant Wife Attacked For Objecting To Felling Of Tree In UP's Etah

UP Etah victim narrating the ordeal | Twitter@ShubhamKlive

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district alleged that he was thrashed and his private part allegedly "slashed" by members of dominant caste after he objected to the felling of a "Babool tree" on his farm. Etah Police confirmed the incident and said that a case has been filed and investigation is underway. Upper Superintendent of Police, Etah, said that the accused suffered a cut on his private part and that the wound is "skin-deep". The victim, Satendra Kumar, in the FIR filed also alleged that the accused attacked his pregnant wife.

FIR filed

The FIR further states that the two accused- Vikram Singh and Satendra alias Bhuray Thakur also threatened the victim and his wife. The incident took place on June 14, mentions the FIR.

Trigger warning: Abusive language used

Victim narrates ordeal

The victim, speaking in a video about the attack, said that when he objected to the felling of the "Babool tree" on his land, the upper caste men abused him. He further said that the two accused then beat him up badly. One of the accused, Vikram, who had a knife with him, tried to "slash the victim's private part" which suffered a deep cut. He had to receive 12 stitches after suffering the wound.

Upper Superintendent of Police, Etah, issued a statement in the case.

FIR states victim's pregnant wife attacked

The four-month-pregnant wife of the victim, on hearing his cries for help, rushed out of the house. The victim has alleged in his FIR that when his wife tried to intervene to protect him, Satendra alias Bhure attacked with an axe in his hand. The two accused also thretened to kill the couple who were terrified and in pain. The accused received treatment at a local hospital. Police said that the entire incident is under probe.