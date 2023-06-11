 UP Crime: Meerut Ola Cab Driver Beaten Up, Attacked On Groin In Presence Of Cops, Video Surfaces
The men who beat the driver and his friend threatening him show no mercy even as the driver keeps begging for forgiveness.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
An Ola driver was allegedly beaten up in Meerut, UP | Twitter

A video showing an OLA cab driver allegedly beaten up and thretened by a person with other people surfaced on social media. Shockingly, the driver was with a police constable when one of the person in the video can be seen mercilessly kicking the helpless person. The driver immediatley falls to ground due to the blow. The incident is said to be from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the tweet shared, the driver was beaten up after his car accidently brushed the side of another car. The caption of the video mentions how the driver kicked by an angry youth. When the driver falls to the ground, another friend of the man who assaulted the driver asks him to "get up." The men show no mercy even as the driver keeps begging for forgiveness.

The incident came to the notice of police after the Twitter user tagged Meerut Police and UP Police in the tweet. There was a prompt response by UP Police Twitter handle, which directed Meerut Police to take quick action.

The Meerut police responded saying it was looking into the matter.

It is not clear if action has been taken against the accused in the video. However, the video goes on to show how the driver was beaten up even when police was present at the spot. Though the policeman confronts the man who kicked the driver, the brazenness of the men is there for all to see.

