UP: Wanted Criminal Gufran Shot Dead in Encounter with Special Task Force In Kaushambi; Visuals Surface

A notorious criminal, identified as Gufran, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Kaushambi district on Tuesday. Gufran was wanted in multiple cases of murder and dacoity, making him a high-profile target for law enforcement authorities. The encounter took place during a raid conducted by the special task force in the early morning hours.

Criminal History and Bounty

Gufran had an extensive criminal record, with over 13 cases of murder, attempted murder, and robbery registered against him in Pratapgarh and other districts of Uttar Pradesh. His notoriety and threat to public safety led the UP Police to place a bounty of ₹1,25,000 on his capture, urging officers to bring him to justice.

Encounter Details

According to a statement released by the UP Police, the encounter unfolded at approximately 5:00 am when the special task force team was carrying out the raid in Kaushambi district. Gufran, upon encountering the police, opened fire, prompting the officers to retaliate. During the crossfire, Gufran sustained gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Gufran Succumbed To Injuries During Treatment

Despite receiving medical attention, Gufran's injuries proved fatal, and he succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment.

A String of Encounters

This incident is the latest in a series of encounters between the UP Police and criminals. Since Yogi Adityanath assumed office as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state has witnessed over 10,900 encounters. These encounters have resulted in the deaths of more than 185 criminals, showcasing the government's commitment to curbing crime and ensuring public safety.

