J&K: 5 Terrorists Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces in Kupwara | Representative pic/ IANS

J&K: Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Kupwara region of the Jammu & Kashmir on Friday morning. A massive search operation is underway in the region, confirmed ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

An encounter was underway between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara's Jumagand area, confirmed J&K police earlier in the morning.

Kupwara encounter | Five foreign terrorists killed in the encounter, search operation underway: ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar https://t.co/MvNPn65jBQ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

According to reports, this incident was the first major attempt at infiltration this year from the Kupwara sector in Kashmir.

"An encounter has started between terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted in the morning.

On June 13, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2023

