Wolf Attack In Bahraich: Terror Grips Villages As Man-Eating Wolves Kill 9 Since July 17

Forest Department Sets Up Nets and Cages to Capture Wolves | Screen grab from X Video/ @ANI

In the Mahsi Tehsil area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, the nights have turned into scenes reminiscent of a horror thriller. As darkness falls, men in over two dozen villages stand guard, armed with iron rods, sticks, and torches, chanting “Jagte Raho” (stay awake). Meanwhile, women sleep with their children tied to their sarees, desperate to keep them safe from a lurking menace.

For the past one-and-a-half months, nearly 30 villages in the Terai region along the Ghaghra Riverbed have been gripped by fear, with villagers sacrificing sleep to protect their children. Even during the day, children are kept indoors, leading to a sharp decline in school attendance.

Wolf Attack, Mainly Children: Killings In Last 42 Days

The source of this terror is a pack of wolves that has claimed nine lives—mostly children aged 1 to 8—since March 2024. Seven of these killings have occurred within the last 40 days alone (July 17 to August 26). In addition to the fatalities, 50 other villagers have been attacked and injured by the wolves in the Hardi and Khairighat police station areas, both under Mahsi Tehsil.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Nets and cages have been put up by the Forest Department to catch the wolves, amid the terror of wolves in Bahraich.



According to BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh, 8 deaths have been reported and 20 people have been injured. pic.twitter.com/iBg470ebOS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2024

The harrowing experiences of the villagers paint a grim picture. Roli, a mother from Kumharapurwa village, recounted the tragic night when her seven-year-old son, Ayansh, was taken by a wolf. "I was sleeping in the courtyard with my son. I didn’t even realize when the wolf took him away. When I woke up, my son was missing. We searched all night, but it wasn’t until morning that the villagers found his body in a field. The wolf had eaten his entire head," Roli said, her voice breaking.

Another heartbreaking incident occurred on the night of August 21 in Basti Gadaria village, where eight-year-old Khushboo was taken away by a wolf while she slept between her grandmother and two younger siblings. The wolf disappeared into the night before the family could react. Her body was discovered the next morning, a kilometer away, with 60 percent of it eaten.

Forest Officer Admits Of Wolves Been Spotted In CCTV

Local authorities are on high alert. Ajit Singh, the District Forest Officer (DFO) of Bahraich, said that six wolves had been spotted on CCTV, three of which have since been captured. However, three more, including a lame one, remain at large.

Singh admits that nine deaths have been reported since March, two of the cases are under scrutiny.

District Magistrate Monica Rani has advised villagers to avoid sleeping outdoors with their children. She also announced plans to install solar lights at 40 locations and 10 high-mast lights in the affected villages to deter the wolves.

SP Vrinda Shukla Explains The Nature Of Wolf Attack In Rita Devi Case

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla however said that not all the incidents fit the typical pattern of wolf attacks. In the case of Rita Devi, who was killed on Sunday night, the body bore 21 puncture wounds on the neck, characteristic of a canine attack, but not as deep as those typically inflicted by a wolf. Similarly, in Khushboo’s case, the body was found to be too neatly intact, raising doubts.

SP Shukla noted that while the majority of the incidents are consistent with wolf attacks, there is a possibility that someone could be exploiting the prevailing fear to further their own agenda. “The police are exploring all angles, and additional teams have been deployed for night patrols in the affected areas,” she said.

BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh Joins Search Operation

In response to the crisis, BJP MLA from Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh, has joined the search operation. Armed with a rifle, Singh led a search operation in Kumharapurwa village alongside other villagers on Sunday night. Singh has also criticized several police personnel for their alleged laxity in dealing with the situation.