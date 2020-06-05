With 25 jobs and Rs 1 crore salary, this KGBV teacher in UP is living the dream

Lucknow: A teacher, Anamika Shukla, was working in 25 schools for months and managed to withdraw a salary of Rs one crore despite a digital database.

May sound impossible but she was a full-time science teacher employed in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), and was working simultaneously in multiple schools in districts like Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Prayagraj, among others.

The matter came to light when a database of teachers was being created.

The digital database of teachers on the Manav Sampada portal required teachers' personal records, date of joining and promotion.

Once the records were uploaded, it was found that Anamika Shukla, with the same personal details, had been listed at 25 schools.

Director general of school education, Vijay Kiran Anand, said a probe is under way to ascertain the facts about this teacher who has gone incommunicado.

"It is surprising that the teacher, Anamika Shukla, was able to do this despite real-time monitoring of teachers' attendance in UP primary schools.

"How can a teacher mark her presence at several places even when they are supposed to mark their attendance online on the Prerna portal? It needs a thorough probe," said the official who had first received a complaint about the teacher in March.

According to the records in all the schools, Shukla was on the rolls of these schools for over a year.