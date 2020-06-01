Madhya Pradesh: School teachers to undergo digital training

About 2.7 lakh school teachers of state-run schools are being trained for teaching through online methods. The step is being taken owing to coronavirus that has changed ways of working in the world including schooling and teaching.

Named as CM Rise - Digital Teachers Training Programme, it is meant for all categories of teachers including shikshaks, jan shikshak, BAC, BRC, headmasters, and cluster heads.

“The programme has been designed considering practical problems faced by teachers on field. The modules are prepared in a simple, interesting manner that don’t overburden teachers,” said Rajya Shiksha Kendra commissioner Lokesh Jatav.

Officials claim that this training module is different as it is small and take less time so that teachers can finish it as per their convenience. The size of the programme is less and can easily be opened on mobile phone besides desktop.

The digital training process has been divided in three steps. It starts with the pre-work in which skills and knowledge of the teacher is tested (rather revised) through videos or script.

Module session is the main session in which the teacher is explained about the topic through a video or script. The video and the script are prepared in a manner that represents a classroom along with students.

Third and final part is called post-work in which the teacher has to explain the module that he has learnt. He also has to provide a feedback as to how will he use it in the class.

The school education department is preparing a system keeping in view the coronavirus spread. It might take long to get rid of it and therefore state run schools and teachers need to adapt themselves to the new situation.