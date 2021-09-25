With 10 cr COVID-19 jabs, Uttar Pradesh leads in the country

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh over 10 crore people have been given Covid jabs till Saturday and the state tops the list of vaccination in the country. The second state in terms of vaccination is Maharashtra where 7.78 crore people have been given jabs so far.

Expressing satisfaction over the vaccination drive in the state UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the active help of health workers and enthusiasm among people, this record has been achieved. He said that UP had given slogan of 'Tika Jeet Ka' and people have ensured victory over the pandemic.

According to the additional chief secretary (ACS) information, Dr Navneet Sehgal in UP only 14 fresh Covid cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. However, the number of total active Covid cases in the state are 177 only. In the last 24 hours, 2.15 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the entire state.

According to the health officials people coming to UP from Kerala, Mizorum, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur need to show RT-PCR reports at the time of their entry in the state. However, those coming from these states would be allowed if they show certificate of being fully vaccinated. This step has been taken in the wake of increased number of Covid cases in these states.

The health officials informed that special teams have been formed to conduct mass scale dengue, malaria and other fever tests in the state. They claimed that the dengue cases in the state has been tamed now.

