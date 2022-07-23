Will take action against Partha Chatterjee if charges are proven: Trinamool Congress

Partha Chatterjee | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Following TMC minister and party secretary general Partha Chatterjee’s arrest, TMC distanced itself from Chatterjee.

Addressing a press conference, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that if the charges against Partha Chatterjee are proven then both TMC and the state government will take ‘necessary action against him’.

“Arpita Mukherjee, from whose place the cash and jewellery was found has nothing to do with TMC. That woman has nothing to do with this party. Whoever names are coming up their respective lawyers will fight it in the court. TMC has full faith in the judiciary,” mentioned Ghosh.

Ghosh also mentioned that a proper probe should be done to ascertain the ‘source of black money’.

The TMC state general secretary also slammed the opposition and claimed that there were several scams during the Left Front regime.

“Those who have looted money and fled from the country have pictures with BJP heavyweight leaders. Congress here is happy when the central agencies are harassing TMC and contradicting the same they stage protest if ED and CBI summons Sonia and Rahul Gandhi,” added Ghosh.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor said that had TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee defected to BJP, then the central agencies would not have harassed him.

“BJP is acting as a washing machine and those who defects there are safe. Couple of months back I was harassed and put in jail as I am still in TMC. We will fight the conspiracy of BJP together,” said Hakim.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a two days visit to Kolkata, said that Bengal which was once land of ‘Goddess Saraswati’ now is ‘land of scams’.

“Bengal has produced several saints and was the land of Goddess Saraswati. Now it has become the land of scams which needs to be corrected,” added Pradhan.

The Congress and the CPI (M) also upped their ante against TMC and their alleged involvement in several scams.