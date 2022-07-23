'People's money is being sacrificed for corruption in Bengal': BJP's potshots at Mamata Banerjee over arrest of Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee | PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party stepped up its attack on Mamata Banerjee and her government in West Bengal after minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam.

Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan taking potshots at the state government said, "The condition of Bengal, that used to inspire India in the field of education, is such that High Court has to order CBI inquiry into the (then) Education Minister following the objection of youth."

"Rs 21 Crores cash is found in his residence, he is arrested and he is a minister - this shows the condition of Bengal today," he said and added that this is a serious matter.

"Where does the state Govt want to take the youth of Bengal? This is a Govt of the corrupt," said Pradhan.

Another union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "It leads to a question, or rather answers it, about Mamata Banerjee's leadership of abusing ED, leading the attack of disinformation against investigative agencies, and giving a political colour to investigation and prosecution of political corruption."

"This throws a spotlight on political corruption in West Bengal," he added.

Targetting Banerjee he also said, "She speaks against ED and CBI, but remains tight-lipped whenever these agencies expose political corruption. She tries to intimidate law enforcement agencies to thwart their investigation, so no case of corruption in her govt comes to light."

While, AViation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that this is evidence of the fact that how people's money is being sacrificed for corruption in Bengal. "People will get to completely know about it, I am confident," he said further.

Partha Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe since Friday morning.

ED also detained Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose property Rs 21 crore in cash was seized, the agency official said.