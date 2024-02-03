'Will Not Beg Centre': Mamata Banerjee To Clear MGNREGA Workers' Dues By February 21

File

Kolkata: On the second day of agitation against the fund freeze issue by the central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that despite 'fund freeze' by the central government, the state government will pay all the backlog dues of almost three years to workers who are deprived despite working in 100 days rural job scheme.

Mamata said that the money will be sent directly to the bank accounts of the 21 lakh beneficiaries on February 21.

"We will not beg from the center. 21 lakh beneficiaries will get their dues directly on February 21," said Mamata.

Mamata slams centre

Taking potshots at the central government, Mamata said that instead of giving advertisements the central government should clear the money of the poor people.

"You stay in palaces and deprive poor people from even getting a roof above their head. I will soon announce what we can do for those who are deprived in Awas Yojana," further mentioned Mamata.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, almost Rs. 6913 crore rupees see due by the central government for MGNREGA.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said," Such drama won't work anymore. There is hardly anyone in the rally. CAG report clearly indicates corruption by TMC government."

West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the West Bengal Chief Minister to stage agitation at the national capital.

"We will also join you in the agitation if it is done in Delhi. Why is didi agitating in Kolkata? TMC spends several crores of money to fight cases in courts. Why are they now not moving court for the poor people?" further questioned Chowdhury.