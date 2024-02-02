West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Alleging 'Corruption'; Begins Agitation Against Fund Freeze In Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi in Delhi | File

Kolkata: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar showing CAG report pointed out alleged 'corruption' in Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

"In the state Finance Report for 2020-2021of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, it has been reported that there is a delay in the submission of the Utilisation Certificates (UC) of Rs. 2,29,099 crores since 2002-2003 to 2020-2021. There are no pending UC of the period. Submission of UC can be verified from the concerned ministries of Government of India," read part of the two pages letter.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has also informed that some people are spreading 'misinformations to malign the state machineries'.

Meanwhile, Mamata started an agitation in Red road in Kolkata against the fund freeze issue by the central government.

Though the opposition parties termed the dharna as 'drama', but Mamata questioned how can BJP win hearts of people of Bengal by allegedly 'insulting' Bengal.

"The concerned secretaries of both state government and central government had met to discuss the issue but even then no remedy was made. How can you stop 100 days job scheme money? It is mandatory in the Constitution. They (BJP) are trying to saffronize every thing and is destroying the federal structure," further slammed Mamata.

The Chief Minister also took potshots at 'One Nation, One Election' and mentioned that she will be visiting the national capital on February 6 to attend a meeting.

Taking a dig at the Union Budget, Mamata quoting actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha said that this is not interim budget but 'antim' (last) budget.

"Many people questioned me about the budget yesterday but I don't comment without cross-checking. I asked Amit da for details. This is not an interim budget but _antim_ last budget as rightly pointed out by Shatrughna Sinha.This budget only brings pain to poor people. They haven't spent a penny on poor people or spoken for them," mentioned Mamata.

"Ahead of the elections, they talked about 33 per cent of reservations for women. We did 50 per cent reservation for women at panchayat and municipality levels. We are the only political party who ensured that 34 per cent of our Lok Sabha MPs are women, without even reservations," further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.