Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Using Arrests For Electoral Gains; Stands By Suspended TMC MP Mahua Moitra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Mahua Moitra | Twitter

A day after former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his alleged involvement in land scam case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) is sending opposition leaders to jail for 'winning' the elections.

"They can put me also in jail but I will come out of it. BJP is putting everyone in jail to win the elections," said Mamata. Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, Mamata also stood by the side of her party's suspended MP Mahua Moitra.

"Mahua was very vocal and spoke about people"

"Mahua was very vocal and spoke about people for which she got suspended. But she will again go to the parliament with people's mandate," added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Amid 'rift' between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress' over seat share issue, senior CPI(M) leaders including Sujan Chakraborty and Md. Salim on Thursday went to Murshidabad to attend Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Slamming the CPI(M), Mamata said,"Our party wanted alliance with the Congress but they rejected the proposals and joined hand with CPI(M)."

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar sarcastically mentioned that Mamata Banerjee should start searching a 'Champai Banerjee' to run the state.

"Showing CAG report it has been proven that corruption is there in TMC government. She should start searching Champai Banerjee to run the state after she gets arrested," said Majumdar.