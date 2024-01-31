West Bengal: Mamata Slams Congress-CPI(M) Tie Up; Vows Not To Spare A Single Seat In Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee | File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked Congress -CPI(M) tie up and said that she will not spare even a single seat to Congress.

Addressing two different public meetings at Malda and Murshidabad, Mamata once again hinted towards 'walking alone' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I can never forgive the CPI(M)"

"The Congress had tied up with CPI(M). The CPI (M) had mercilessly beaten me and I am surviving due to the blessings of my well wishers. I can never forgive the CPI(M). Those who can tie up with CPI(M) can also be with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," said Mamata.

Talking further pot-shots at the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo said that she had offered two seats to Congress which they had rejected.

"Congress does not have a single MLA. I had offered two seats of Malda constituency to them but they had rejected. I had even said that we would lend support so that Congress win but they wanted more seats. Do they want all 42 Lok Sabha seats? They will lose and BJP will win and will instigate violence in the state. I will not allow that. TMC has the ability to defeat BJP," said Mamata.

CPI(M) leader Shamik Lahiri slamming the comments of the Chief Minister alleged that she is bringing in 'new theory'.

"We all said from the beginning that Mamata included herself in the opposition alliance as instructed by RSS just to break the alliance. Our claims are true and it is being proven," added Lahiri.