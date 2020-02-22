'Will libbies of India boycott?': Twitter absolutely shook after Trump praises Ayushmann's gay-romance flick

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan released on 21st February and amongst all the others who appreciated the story that circled around a strong social message of accepting the idea of gay romance, US President Donald Trump was one of them.
Reacting to a story on pinknews.co.uk, Trump wrote, 'Great'. The reaction was in the wake of a tweet by Peter Tatchells- Human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist.
Now, unsurprisingly, this remark met with a cartload of reactions on social media. We have consolidated some of the best ones we have found on Twitter:
Donald trump will be visiting India for a duration of two days, on 24th and 25th February. His flight will land in Ahmedabad approximately during the noon. on 24th February. This will be the US president's first trip to India and people are hopeful that the, 'Namaste Trump' event lives up to the expectations.
On his trip to the country, Trump will be visiting Ahmedabad, Agra and the capital. He will also be addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event alongside Prime Minister Modi at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium at Motera, the world's largest cricket stadium.
