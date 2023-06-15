'Will Close Down Facebook In India': Karnataka HC Warns Social Media Giant

Photo: Representative Image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued a warning to Facebook, stating that it may consider issuing an order to close down the social media giant's activities in India. The warning comes in response to Facebook's alleged non-cooperation with the state police regarding an investigation into the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit's bench delivered the warning while considering a petition filed by Kavitha, a resident of Bikarnakatte near Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district. The bench directed Facebook to submit a complete report containing the required information within a week before the court.

Central Govt and Mangaluru Police Ordered to Take Action

The court also instructed the Central government to provide information on the action taken in the case of the arrest of an Indian citizen in a false case. It further ordered the Mangaluru police to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The hearing was adjourned to June 22.

Background of the Case: Fake Facebook Account and Imprisonment

Kavitha, in her plea, explained that her husband Shailesh Kumar, 52, had been working with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years while she lived with their children in her native place. In 2019, he had posted a message on Facebook expressing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, unknown individuals created a fake Facebook account in his name and posted objectionable content against the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam.

Upon discovering the fake account, Kumar informed his family, and Kavitha filed a police complaint in Mangaluru. Unfortunately, the Saudi police arrested Shailesh Kumar and imprisoned him. The Mangaluru police initiated an investigation and requested information from Facebook regarding the fake account. However, Facebook failed to respond to the police's inquiries. In 2021, Kavitha approached the High Court, questioning the delay in the investigation.

Appeal to the Central Government for Release

In addition to the legal proceedings, Kavitha also wrote a letter to the Central government, urging them to take action to secure her husband's release from prison.