Ensure Access Of ‘Sanjeevani Rice‘ To Maximum Number Of People: Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan while having meeting with the Dr. Girish Chandel Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) on Thursday in Raipur, appreciated the efforts of agriculture scientists of the university for developing an immune booster variety of rice ‘Sanjeevani’ which can help in fighting dreadful disease like cancer. The Governor instructed the VC to ensure the availability of the rice to its maximum so that a good number of people can be benefitted from the rice.

In the initial research IGKV’s Sanjeevani Rice emerged as a potent immunity booster. Notably, in a groundbreaking development poised to revolutionize nutritional fortification, the Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) has unveiled "Sanjeevani Rice," touted as a potent immunity booster. This innovative strain of rice is set to address the pressing need for enhancing immune systems amidst ongoing global health challenges.

The Sanjeevani Rice project, spearheaded by a team of dedicated researchers at IGKV, marks a significant stride in the realm of agricultural science. Leveraging advanced biotechnological methodologies, scientists meticulously engineered this rice variant to be rich in essential nutrients and bioactive compounds known to bolster the body's immune defenses.

Dr. Dipak Sharma, lead researcher on the project, elucidated the groundbreaking attributes of Sanjeevani Rice, stating, "Our primary objective was to develop a rice variety that not only meets nutritional requirements but also confers significant immune-boosting properties. Through rigorous experimentation and selective breeding, we have successfully crafted Sanjeevani Rice as an exemplary fusion of nutrition and wellness."

What sets Sanjeevani Rice apart is its unique composition, enriched with key micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants renowned for their immune-enhancing prowess. Moreover, this specially formulated rice variant exhibits elevated levels of bioactive compounds like beta-glucans and flavonoids, which have garnered acclaim for their immunomodulatory effects.

Commenting on the implications of Sanjeevani Rice for public health, Dr. Girish Chandel emphasized, "Amidst the prevailing health challenges, bolstering immune resilience has emerged as a paramount concern. Sanjeevani Rice presents a holistic solution, offering not only sustenance but also proactive fortification against infections and illnesses." It helps the body to fight cancer like diseases. Meanwhile, he also indicated that further research on the developed paddy variety is under progress.

In addition, the paddy variety has been developed by IGKV with joint collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, he said.