CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Results: Simran Tops In 10th, Mahek In 12th

Raipur (Chhattisgrah): Jashpur girl Simran Shabba, a student of Swami Atmanand Government Utkrisht English Medium School Jashpur, secured the first rank in the 10th board exam with a score of 99.50%, while Mahek Agrawal, a student of Evas Woodland English Medium Higher Secondary School Saraipali in Mahasamund district, topped the 12th board exam by securing 97.40%.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Thursday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination-2024 and High School Certificate Examination-2024.

In the 10th board exam, 59 students including 44 girls and 15 boys secured top 10 positions in the merit list.

In 10th board exam, Honisha, a student of Saraswami Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School Kopra in Gariaband district obtained second rank with a score of 98.83 per marks cent while Shreyansh Kumar Yadav, a student of Swami Atmanand Government Utkrisht English Medium School Jashpur, secured third rank by obtaining 98.33 per cent marks.

In the 12th board exam, Kopal Ambast, a student of Guru Ghasidas Government English Medium School Balodabazar, got second rank by obtaining 97 per cent while Preeti, a student of Government Higher Secondary School Karhibazar in Balodabazar district and Ayushi Gupta, a student of Swami Atmanand Government Utkrisht English Medium School Jashpur, secured third position.

Overall, 20 students including 15 girls and 5 boys secured top 10 positions in the 12th board exam.

Girls in Chhattisgarh have once again demonstrated their academic excellence in both 10th and 12th board exams.

Chairperson of the CGBSE Renu G Pillay and Secretary Pushpa Sahu announced the results of the 10th and 12th board exam in a press conference at the Meeting Hall of the Board.

Chairperson Pillay said that a total of 3,45,686 students had enrolled in the 10th board exam. Out of those enrolled, 3,40,220 students including 1,54,799 boys and 1,85,421 girls appeared in the High School Certificate Examination-2024. The results of 3,39,994 students were declared. Out of those, 2,57,072 students passed with a pass percentage of 75.61 %, in which 79.35 % of girls and 71.12% of boys passed the exam. 1,17,519 students (34.56 percent) passed in first division while 1,23,386 students (36.29 percent) passed in second division. 16,165 students (4.75 percent) passed in third division. Two candidates have passed in pass category. 19,012 students are eligible for supplementary exam. The results of a total of 226 candidates have been withheld due to various reasons, in which the results of 15 candidates have been withheld due to cheating and the application of 205 candidates have been cancelled due to lack of eligibility and the results of 6 candidates are under scrutiny.

Compared to the 10th board exam-2023, there has been an increase of about 0.56 per cent in the examination results this year.

She further said, a total of 2,61,077 students had enrolled in the 12th board exam. A total of 2,58,704 candidates including 1,13,210 boys and 1,45,494 girls appeared in the Higher Secondary School Certificate Main Examination.

The results of 2,58,575 students were declared in the 12th board exam, in which a total of 2,08,789 students (80.74 per cent) passed in the exam. The results showed that girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 83.72%, while boys achieved 76.91%. 88,101 (34.07 per cent) candidates passed with the first division, 11,09,185 candidates (42.22 per cent) passed with the second division, and 11,498 (4.45 per cent) passed with the third division. Five candidates passed in the pass category. A total of 22,232 candidates are eligible to appear in the supplementary exam.

A total of 129 candidates' results were withheld due to various reasons. Among them, 31 candidates have been caught copying, while 96 candidates' applications were cancelled due to lack of eligibility. Two candidates' results have been withheld for further scrutiny.

The overall pass percentage in the 12th board exam this year has increased by 0.78 percent as compared to last year, with a total of 79.30 percent of students passing.

She added the High School Certificate Examination-2024 was conducted at 2,478 examination centres and the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination was conducted at 2353 examination centre, along with 34 coordination centres.

As per the order of the School Education Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, 1,108 students got bonus marks due to different academic activities in the High School Certificate Examination-2024 and 1,131 students got bonus marks in the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination, said Chairperson Pillay.