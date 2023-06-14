 Suicide Attempt On Facebook Live: Kapil Sharma's Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Drinks Poison, Video Deleted
Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
article-image

Comedian Tirthanand Rao, renowned for his stint on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', tried to end his life on live video recently after he drank poison and stated that a woman, who was blackmailing him should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

Rao went live on his Facebook channel and claimed that he was in a live-in relationship with the woman in question, and that she was emotionally blackmailing and manipulating him.

As soon as his friends and colleagues spotted the video online, they rushed to his house, only to find him unconscious.

article-image

Comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide on Facebook live

In the video, Rao stated that the woman was trying to extort money from him, and that he was in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of her.

"I know her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayander and I don't even know the reason behind it. She would call me and say that she wanted to meet," Rao said in the now-deleted video.

While narrating his ordeal, Rao was seen taking a bottle of insect repellant and pouring it in a glass. He then drank it and said that the woman must be held responsible for his condition.

When Rao's friends reached his place, he was found in an unconscious state and they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment.

article-image

Rao had attempted suicide earlier too

According to reports, this was not the first time that Rao tried to end his life. Back in December 2021, he had gone live on his Facebook handle and had called his assistant informing him that he was going to kill himself.

While he was saved by his assistant and friends, he later told an entertainment portal that he had been going through a rough patch in his career and personal life. "My financial status is in shambles and I don't have any savings," he had said.

He had also alleged that despite doing a couple of web series, he was not paid for them. He had also stated that there were days when he went to bed empty-stomach, or survived on just one vada pav.

article-image

Suicide Attempt On Facebook Live: Kapil Sharma's Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Drinks Poison, Video Deleted

