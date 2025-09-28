'Will Be Beaten Up Like In Bareilly': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants Against Anarchy

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Balrampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday strongly criticised the miscreants involved in the recent violence in Bareilly, and warned them of police action.

Addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, CM Yogi cited the lathi-charge in Bareilly and said that the miscreants would be dealt with in a similar manner.

He said, "A few individuals should not be allowed to spoil the environment. These are the same people who brought an identity crisis to Uttar Pradesh along with the corrupt governments. There were no investments or developments in the State due to these people."

#WATCH | Balrampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "...A few individuals should not be allowed to spoil the environment... Now they are adopting new tactics. But they must remember, we are more prepared than they think. They will be beaten just as they were… pic.twitter.com/TOsJ4bc775 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025

"Now they are adopting new tactics. But they must remember that we are more prepared than they think. They will be beaten just as they were beaten in Bareilly," the Chief Minister added.

Condemning the "I love Muhammad" posters, CM Yogi said that the "fools" are ruining the lives of the children.

"These fools don't even know that symbols of faith are honoured, not loved. Faith isn't something to be displayed at crossroads; it's a matter of conscience. Some people are creating chaos in society by giving small children posters of 'I Love Muhammad'. They don't even realise that their own lives are already ruined, but they're hell-bent on ruining the lives of these children as well," he said.

He warned the miscreants against anarchy and said, "The government will never accept this kind of anarchy. Anyone who attempts to take the law into their own hands, be informed in advance that we will issue them a ticket to hell without asking. This anarchy is unacceptable."

The Chief Minister's remarks come after the protests outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house in Bareilly, which turned into a clash with the State police.

Read Also Four Armed Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Assam’s Goalpara District Along Meghalaya Border

Earlier, UP Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Range Ajay Kumar Sahni said that Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a cleric and the main conspirator of the violence, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)