Mizoram’s Oldest Woman, Lalneihsangi, Passes Away At 108 In Aizawl

Lalneihsangi |

Aizawl: Mizoram's oldest person, Lalneihsangi, died at a hospital here due to age-related ailments, her family said. She was 108.

The centenarian died at Ebenezer Medical Centre in Aizawl around 7.55 pm on Saturday, they said.

Her funeral will be held at her residence in Aizawl's Khatla neighbourhood around 1 pm on Sunday.

Lalneihsangi, who was fondly called 'Pi Buangi' by locals, was declared the oldest person in Mizoram by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii on September 13.

Born and raised in Aizawl's Venghlui locality, she turned 108 on April 14.

She had worked in Behala Girls Home in Kolkata, which earned her the fame of being the first among Mizos to work in a rehabilitation centre.

She was honoured with the 'Women of Substance' Award in recognition of her contribution to the society in 2022.

