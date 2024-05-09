Who Was Jalebi Baba? Jailed Tantrik Who Raped & Made Obscene Videos Of Over 100 Women Dies In Hisar Jail

Jalebi Baba, the Haryana-based Godman convicted for raping over 100 women. | Social Media

Hisar: The infamous self-styled godman 'Jalebi Baba' who has been accused of raping over 120 women has died in Haryana's Hisar Jail. The Baba was serving a sentence of 14-years in jail for raping over 120 women, making their obscene videos and blackmailing them. Jalebi Baba was also known as Billuram and also Amarpuri.

Jalebi Baba was lodged in Central Jail-2 in Hisar where he suddenly fell ill and complained of chest pain after which the jail authorities took him to Agroha PGIMS where he was pronounced dead by the hospital authorities. The dead body of Jalebi Baba has been sent for post-mortem, however, it is being claimed that he died due to a heart attack in the prison.

Who Was Jalebi Baba?

Jalebi Baba was a resident of Mansa in Punjab and used to reside in Tohana. He earned the nickname 'Jalebi Baba' as he used to sell jalebis from a cart in Tohana. Later, he became a baba and established an ashram in Tohana. He was a Mahant at Baba Balak Nath Mandir in Tohana. Later, Jalebi Baba hit the headlines after he was accused of raping over 120 women.

Sex CDs Found In Ashram

Jalebi Baba died on Wednesday (May 8) after he fell ill and complained of chest pain inside prison. Jalebi Baba allegedly raped over 120 women by administering them with intoxicants in tea. Many of his obscene videos had also gone viral on social media. The police also found sex CDs from the ashram of Jalebi Baba. He used to commit heinous acts with women by intoxicating them in the name of Tantra and Mantra.

Obscene Videos Went Viral

In 2018, a video of Jalebi Baba went viral on social media in Fatehabad district in Tohana in which Baba was seen involved in shameful act with a woman. A huge protest was held against the baba after the video went viral and the police registered a case against him. He was arrested and a charge-sheet was filed against him in 2020. Around 20 witnesses, including women and the police officers testified against him in the court.

Read Also Who is Jalebi Baba? Godman convicted for raping over 100 women

Jail Sentence

Fatehabad court had sentenced Jalebi Baba to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs 35,000 was imposed against him. Opium was also found in the ashram of Jalebi Baba and case under the NDPS Act was also registered against him.