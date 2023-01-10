Who is Jalebi Baba? Godman convicted for raping over 100 women

Jalebi Baba, the Haryana-based Godman convicted for raping over 100 women. | Social Media

The curse of Godmen getting convicted for heinous crimes doesn't seem to be ending. As society increasingly looks for answers to their problems from religious and spiritual Gurus, there are some bad apples looking out to take benefit of people's faith.

A similar case has come to fore in Haryana, where a court has found Amarpuri alias Jalebi Baba guilty of reportedly raping 120 different women and making videos of the same. The court found Jalebi Baba, the priest of the Baba Balaknath temple in Haryana's Tohana, guilty. On the basis of a complaint made by victims, he was arrested. Police conducted a raid and discovered numerous obscene videos of him.

Before he became a 'tantrik', Amarpuri sold jalebis on the Tohana railway road, which is how he acquired the name "Jalebi Baba".

Jalebi Baba after being arrested by Haryana police. | Web

Jalebi Baba would drug women before raping them: Police

Victims used to hear from Jalebi Baba that they were possessed by spirits. They used to readily take part in his Black magic operations out of terror. He used to provide drugs to make them unconscious during the Tantra Vidya rites. He would then rape them and record it so he could use it later for blackmailing to demand astronomical sums of money. In addition to this, he compelled them to engage in sexual activity with him in the name of the videos.

Police discovered 120 obscene in his room

After a video of Jalebi Baba having sex with a woman became popular on social media, he was detained. He was detained on suspicion of rape, IT Act violations, and blackmail. Police discovered 120 obscene videos of him with several women during a raid. During the raid, they also found tantra and ecstasy pills in his room

Police discovered 120 obscene videos of Jalebi Baba with several women during the raid. | Web

How did Jalebi vendor become a 'tantrik'?

Amarveer was Jalebi Baba's birth name. Twenty years ago, he moved from Mansa in Punjab to Tohana in Haryana. Then he opened a jalebi business on Tohana's railway road. Jaebi Baba founded Tantra Vidya after the passing of his wife. After two years, he visited Tohana once more. He had been seizing women and raping them ever since.