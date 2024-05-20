'Prabhu Jagannath Is Bhakt Of Modi': BJP's Sambit Patra Stirs Controversy, Odisha Congress Seeks Apology (VIDEO)

Sambit Patra's comment stirred a controversy | X

The Odisha Congress hit out at BJP leader Sambit Patra for calling "Lord Jagannath a devotee of PM Modi." Though the comment looked more like a slip of tongue rather than an attempt to deliberately provoke, the Odisha Congress was quick to attack Sambit Patra over his comment. PM Modi on Monday had visited Lord Srijagannath Temple in Puri.

In a comment made in Odia language, Sambit Patra, talking to a reporter apparently got carried away when he made the remark. He also said that PM Modi visiting the temple was a special day for the people of Odisha and that "he was unable to control his emotions."

However, the Congress and several handles took to X and raised objection to the comment made by the BJP leader.

"According to Sambit Patra - "Modi's bhakt is Jagannath".. It's a direct attack on Odia Asmita...... We want Sambit to apologies with folded hands in front of National Media and Each and every citizen of Odisha. It's very derogatory... You should mind your language," said Odisha Congress in its post on X.

Earlier on Monday (May 20), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Odisha and also prayed at the Odisha's Lord Jagannath Temple (Lord Srijagannath in Puri).

"I prayed to Lord Srijagannath in Puri. May His blessings always be upon us and guide us to reach new heights of progress," said PM Modi in his post on X and shared picture from his visit to the temple.

PM Modi also addressed two public meetings in Dhenkanal and Cuttack in Odisha. Odisha is witnessing the Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously and PM Modi is going all out to give the BJP a chance against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik led BJD.