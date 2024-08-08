Who Was Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee? All You Need To Know About West Bengal's Former CM Who Reigned For 11 Years

Former CM of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | X

Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on August 8 at his residence at the age of 80. The former CM had been ailing with chronic respiratory issues for several years.

Early Life

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, passed away on August 8 at his residence at the age of 80. He had been battling chronic respiratory issues for several years. Bhattacharjee, who was born and raised in Kolkata, pursued a degree in Bengali (Honors) at Presidency College, Kolkata. After completing his education, he took on a teaching role at Adarsh Shankha Vidya Mandir school in Dum Dum before entering the field of politics.

Political Rise And Tenure

Bhattacharjee started his political career in the CPI(M) in 1966 and quickly rose through the ranks. By 1968, he was elected as the state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation, the youth wing of the CPI(M). He joined the state committee in 1972 and became part of the state secretariat in 1982. His political abilities led him to serve as the MLA for Kashipur-Belgachia from 1977 to 1982 and later as Minister of Information and Public Relations during the same period.

In 1996, Bhattacharjee took on the responsibilities of the home and police departments due to the declining health of then-Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. By 1999, he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister. Following Basu’s resignation in 2000, Bhattacharjee was promoted to the position of Chief Minister of West Bengal. His leadership was affirmed with his election to the CPI(M) Politburo in 2002. Bhattacharjee continued to serve as the MLA for Jadavpur until 2011.

Push For Industrialization

During his tenure as Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011, Bhattacharjee strongly advocated for industrialization in West Bengal, departing from the CPI(M)'s traditional anti-capitalist stance. His government aimed to attract prominent industrial projects, including the Tata Nano project in Singur, the Jindal Group's steel plant in Salboni, and a chemical hub at Nayachar. However, the aggressive industrialization agenda faced resistance, particularly in Singur and Nandigram, leading to widespread protests and controversy over land acquisition. The dispute ultimately led to Tata Motors relocating its factory to Gujarat, and opposition leader Mamata Banerjee going on an indefinite hunger strike in protest.

However, Bhattacharjee’s aggressive industrialization agenda faced significant resistance. The movement against land acquisition, particularly in Singur and Nandigram, led to widespread protests. The controversy surrounding the acquisition of land for the Tata Nano project in Singur became a major issue, contributing to Tata Motors relocating its factory to Gujarat. The resistance also saw Mamata Banerjee, then a prominent opposition leader, go on an indefinite hunger strike, amplifying the discontent.

Decline And Legacy

Bhattacharjee's tenure came to an end with the 2011 West Bengal Assembly Elections, during which Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged victorious, putting an end to the CPI(M)-led Left Front’s 34-year rule in the state. The land that was returned to farmers in Singur and Nandigram remained largely infertile, leaving a lasting impact of the industrialization drive.

Following his political career, Bhattacharjee withdrew from public life, mostly avoiding public events and confining himself to his two-room government apartment in Palm Avenue, south Kolkata.

Politicians Paid Tribute

Many politicians offered their condolences to the former Chief Minister of West Bengal on X (formerly Twitter). The current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed her condolences in a recent tweet.

"Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have been knowing him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief. I communicate my condolences to the members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers. We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites." Mamata Banerjee stated this in her tweet.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have been knowing him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years.



Ranendra Pratap Swain, eight term MLA of Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Athagarh Constituency, also tweeted his condolences, remembering Bhattacharjee's work for the marginalized and poor.

"Saddened by the demise of the former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. His dedication and work for the poor and the marginalized will be remembered forever. My sincere condolences to his families, friends, members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers."