Who is Praveen Sood? Karnataka DGP appointed as next CBI director

An IPS officer from batch 1986 of the Karnataka cadre, Praveen Sood has been appointed as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by a high-level selection committee.

Currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka, Sood brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Who is Praveen Sood and what is his background?

1) Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre.

2) He was appointed as the State DGP three years ago.

3) Sood hails from Himachal Pradesh and is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi. In 2003, he took a sabbatical for pursuing Post Graduation in Public Policy and Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.

4) He was to retire in May 2024, but will now get a two-year fixed tenure and be in office till May 2025 at least.

5) Praveen Sood's impressive career spans several decades, during which he has served in various key positions within the police force.

6) The selection committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, unanimously agreed on Sood's appointment as the next CBI Director.

7) His appointment as the CBI Director is a testament to his dedication, professionalism, and track record in maintaining law and order

CBI's crucial role

The CBI plays a crucial role in tackling high-profile cases related to corruption, economic offences, and other serious crimes. As its new Director, Praveen Sood will be responsible for overseeing and guiding the agency's operations, ensuring fair and impartial investigations, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.