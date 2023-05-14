Karnataka DGP frontrunner, as 3 officers shortlisted for CBI chief post by PM Modi-led committee | Twitter

New Delhi: After a high-level meet held at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the national capital on Saturday, three senior IPS officers have been shortlisted for the top post at the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The committee meeting was chaired by PM Modi and was attended by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Home Minister Amit Shah in their respective capacities.

The committee is responsible for selecting the next CBI director, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and the Lokpal.

As per an NDTV report, Praveen Sood (DGP Karnataka), Sudhir Saxena (DGP Madhya Pradesh) and Taj Haasan are now in the running to be the next CBI Director.

Currently, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is serving as the director of CBI. His two-year term will end on May 25.

Sood in the headlines

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood is said to be the frontrunner for the post. He was recently in the headlines when Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar accused him of protecting the BJP government in the state.

The Congress Chief had sought the arrest of the state's Director general of police claiming that he was filing cases against Congress leaders.