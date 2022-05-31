Who is Munni Rajak? Know about the Dalit politician who's a RJD candidate for Bihar legislative council

Bihar: Washerwoman Munni Devi is RJD candidate for MLC polls |

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal state unit president Jagadanand Singh announced the names of candidates for three Bihar council seats, including Mohd Qari Sohaib, Munni Rajak, and Ashok Kumar Pandey.

He said that their candidates choice was in line with the RJD's commitment to "A to Z" politics where all strata and sections of society could find a voice.

Who is Munni Rajak?

Rajak previously washed clothes for a living, before devoting herself to politics.

Former party MLA and current spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that Rajak's candidature was similar to that of former RJD MP Bhagwati Devi, a stone cutter whose political talents were identified by Lalu Prasad.

"We are the political descendants of Lohia who had famously fielded a mehtarani (sweeper woman) against a maharani (a queen – allusion to Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia of Gwalior)," said Mr Yadav, as quoted in NDTV.

"Our party is the natural choice for all those who are uneasy with the current political atmosphere wherein religious and linguistic minorities are being bullied," he added.

