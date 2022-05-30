Bihar: Washerwoman Munni Devi is RJD candidate for MLC polls |

PATNA: Munni Devi of Bakhtiarpur was in panic when a gypsy reached to pick her up. She had been a regular at the protests demonstrations or welcome processions of Lalu Prasad here.

On Monday, she was handed over her papers to file nominations as RJD candidate for Bihar legislative council from the assembly constituency for which elections are scheduled on June 20.

She told media persons after coming out of the 10, Circular Road Bungalow of Lalu Prasad that when the gypsy came to pick her up, she was in panic.

"When I met mother Rabri Devi, she told me about party decision to make me an MLC, I could not believe," she said,

Lalu's elder son, Tejpratap said Munni was like his elder sister and always participated in the party programmes as member of the shouting brigade. Last week, she was most vocal when CBI raided Rabri Devi's bungalow.

Tejpratap said now Munni would stay with him and not at her Bakhtiyarpur village.

RJD has fielded Yuva RJD president, Karri Saheb and a youth leader from Rohtas, Ashok Kumar Pandey as two other candidates.