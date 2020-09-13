Who is M. Nageswara Rao? Meet controversial ex-CBI director who celebrated the death of Swami Agnivesh

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday.
Followed by the news of his death, former CBI director M. Nageswara Rao posted "disturbing tweets" about Swami Agnivesh.
Rao took to Twitter and wrote, "GOOD RIDDANCE @swamiagnivesh. You were an Anti-Hindu donning saffron clothes. You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin. మేక వన్నె పులి गोमुख व्याग्रं Lion in sheep clothes. My grievance against Yamaraj is why did he wait this long (sic)!" He added, "Correction: Read "Wolf" for "Lion" in the above tweet (sic)."
As Rao posted this tweet, several people criticised him for his comments on the dead activist.
Following the post, the Indian Police Foundation put out a censuring message stating that his comments had "desecrated the police uniform which he wore and embarrassed the government". At the same time, RTI activist Saket Gokhale pointed out that former IPS officers could not use the tag after their retirement.
Here are the few things to know about M. Nageswara Rao:
Mannem Nageswara Rao is a former-interim Director officer Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
He joined CBI in 2016 and was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1986 batch and Odisha cadre.
He served as Joint Director before being appointed as the Interim Director of CBI for only 22 days.
During his tenure in CBI, the Supreme Court had charged him with contempt of court for disobeying its order.
The apex court had ordered a stay on the transfer of CBI Joint Director A.K. Sharma, who was probing Bihar's shelter home cases.
Terming his act as “blatant” disobedience of the SC's order, the court had directed him and the CBI’s legal adviser, S. Bhasuram, to sit in the courtroom for the remaining working hours.
The SC had also levied a fine of ₹1 lakh each on the officers in the contempt case.
Rao is from Mangapet village of Warangal district in Telangana State.
He is a chemistry post graduate from Osmania University and did his research in Madras IIT, before joining the IPS in 1986.
