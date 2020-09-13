Who is M. Nageswara Rao? Meet controversial ex-CBI director who celebrated the death of Swami Agnivesh

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday.

Followed by the news of his death, former CBI director M. Nageswara Rao posted "disturbing tweets" about Swami Agnivesh.

Rao took to Twitter and wrote, "GOOD RIDDANCE @swamiagnivesh. You were an Anti-Hindu donning saffron clothes. You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin. మేక వన్నె పులి गोमुख व्याग्रं Lion in sheep clothes. My grievance against Yamaraj is why did he wait this long (sic)!" He added, "Correction: Read "Wolf" for "Lion" in the above tweet (sic)."