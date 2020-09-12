Twitter takes down ex-CBI chief's tweet on Swami Agnivesh; complaint filed against retired officer for using 'IPS' tag

People may not always see eye to eye, but a common consensus seems to be that one should not go out of their way to speak ill of the dead. Hours after former interim CBI director M. Nageswara Rao took to Twitter to say that the death of Swami Agnivesh was "good riddance", the post now seems to have been removed as it "violated the Twitter Rules".

For the uninitiated, Rao had reacted to the demise of the former Arya Samaj leader and social activist stating that he was an "anti-hindu donning saffron clothes". "You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin," he added, expressing a grievance that Yamaraj had waited this long.

And while this raised many censuring eyebrows, the former IPS officer was unrepentant. "Why do we celebrate as festivals the days savages were dead? Bcoz they're pests destroying society and their death is a cause for celebration. It was also to warn people not to patronise the bad. Hinduism eschews अपात्र दानं and misplaced sympathy as they destroy giver and sympathiser (sic)," he told another Twitter user who had pointed out that his tweet was in bad taste.