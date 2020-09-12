Ex CBI chief M. Nageswara Rao's comments on death of Swami Agnivesh: Tweeple say 'there are serious flaws in our IPS...'

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday, doctors said. He was 80.

Followed by the news of his death, former CBI director M. Nageswara Rao posted "disturbing tweets" about Swami Agnivesh.

Rao took to Twitter and wrote, "GOOD RIDDANCE @swamiagnivesh. You were an Anti-Hindu donning saffron clothes. You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin. మేక వన్నె పులి गोमुख व्याग्रं Lion in sheep clothes. My grievance against Yamaraj is why did he wait this long (sic)!" He added, "Correction: Read "Wolf" for "Lion" in the above tweet (sic)."

As Rao posted this tweet, several people criticised him for his comments on the dead activist.

"Here is an ex Police officer, who is directly celebrating a death of an activist and calling Anti - Hindu because he fought against BJP. Ex CJI nominated to BJP, ex IPS officer spreading Hatred are examples of Modi government destroying all the systems in this country (sic)," commented one user.

Another one said, "People like him, with venom in mind, are deliberately selected by Modi for higher posts so that both share the same mentality and hatred towards other people (sic)."

Read the comments here: