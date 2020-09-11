'Swamyji congratulations for reaching 10 million followers': Subramanian Swamy tweets to himself

As of Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has over 10 million followers on Twitter. The BJP leader does not shy away from speaking his mind, and as such, frequently uses the social media platform to call out many issues.

To give an example, in recent months he has been vocal is calling for investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had urged the Centre to postpone the NEET and JEE exams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Friday, these was some strange activity observed on the Twitter handle as Swamy congratulated himself in the third person for reaching the 10 million followers mark. Since then, the tweet has been deleted.

"Heartiest Congratulations Dr Swamy ji for Touching 10 Million Followers in Twitter (sic)," the tweet had read.