'Swamyji congratulations for reaching 10 million followers': Subramanian Swamy tweets to himself

As of Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has over 10 million followers on Twitter. The BJP leader does not shy away from speaking his mind, and as such, frequently uses the social media platform to call out many issues.
To give an example, in recent months he has been vocal is calling for investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had urged the Centre to postpone the NEET and JEE exams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on Friday, these was some strange activity observed on the Twitter handle as Swamy congratulated himself in the third person for reaching the 10 million followers mark. Since then, the tweet has been deleted.
"Heartiest Congratulations Dr Swamy ji for Touching 10 Million Followers in Twitter (sic)," the tweet had read.
More recently, about twenty minutes after his original post, Swamy again took to Twitter to thank those congratulating him. "Thanks to PTs and VHS tweeples for sending messages congratulating me for now having more than 10 million followers.Instead I have to thank you all for it. I have the highest amongst politicians who are interactive. I have gained in knowledge thereby," he tweeted.
But while the initial tweet was erased, this did not happen before it caught the eye of several people on social media. And they in turn took it upon themselves to crack jokes about the comment.
While many lauded Swamy for his massive following, others joked about the self-congratulatory post with their own versions. Take a look:
